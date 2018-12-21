

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle the fled after crashing into a police cruiser and other cars in Mississauga.

The collision occurred near Hurontario Street and Dundas Street at around 8 p.m.

Police say the vehicle that caused collision fled the scene but was found a short time later.

A male and female were inside the car when it was located but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Two civilians were taken to hospital following the collision.

Police say the two passengers inside the suspect vehicle are in custody and police are still searching for the driver.

The criminal investigations unit has taken over the investigation.