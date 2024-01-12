TORONTO
    • Suspect sought after one person seriously injured in assault on TTC bus

    Police are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted a TTC passenger on a bus. (Toronto Police Service)
    Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an assault on a TTC bus on Christmas Day that left one person seriously injured.

    Officers responded to an assault call on board a TTC bus in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 25.

    Police said two people on the bus got into a verbal altercation when one of them allegedly assaulted the other.

    The victim suffered serious injuries, police said. Meanwhile, the attacker fled and was last seen northbound on Brunswick Avenue.

    On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, described as six-foot-one with a medium build and a moustache. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweater, a green jacket and a Toronto Raptors toque.

    Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

