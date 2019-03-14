

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two suspects after an officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. during a traffic stop for a suspected impaired driver near Capreol Court.

According to police, the driver “became irate” and tried to drive away.

An officer was partially inside the vehicle when it started to move. He was dragged for several feet, police said.

“The vehicle made a U-turn and headed directly towards the other officer,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “The officer in the vehicle managed to break free and suffered only minor injuries to his leg.”

Police said that during the incident, both officers discharged their firearms at the vehicle.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators said the vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Police said they are looking for a 21-year-old male from Toronto in connection with the incident. No other suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ex. 5100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.