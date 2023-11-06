TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after hateful messaging scrawled on window of North York store

    An image of a suspect who allegedly scrawled hateful messaging on the window on a store in North York on Nov. 2. (TPS photo) An image of a suspect who allegedly scrawled hateful messaging on the window on a store in North York on Nov. 2. (TPS photo)

    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect who allegedly wrote hateful messaging on the window of a store in North York late last week.

    On Oct. 2 at about 10 p.m., police were called to the Willowdale area, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, for reports of mischief at a retail business.

    At the scene, officers found anti-LGBTQS2+ and anti-Hindu messaging scrawled on a store window.

    Police then launched a hate-motivated mischief investigation.

    A suspect has since been identified as a male with a medium build, light-coloured hair to his shoulders and a full beard. He appears to be left-handed and was last seen wearing black clothing and a toque.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

