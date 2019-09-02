

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a description of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl at a pool in Etobicoke on Sunday.

Toronto police say a girl was swimming with her friends at a pool in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue on Sunday.

Investigators say an unknown male suspect approached the girl and sexually assaulted her.

They allege the suspect continued to follow the girl around the pool after assaulting her.

He is described as an Asian male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall with a skinny build and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.