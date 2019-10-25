

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police are trying to identify a man after a female passenger was sexually assaulted on the subway last month.

Investigators said a man was onboard a subway train, near College Station, on Line 1 on Sept. 19 at around 5:15 p.m.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted a female passenger before exiting the subway station.

The man has been described by officers as being 35 to 45 years old, standing six-foot-three to six-foot-five, with black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat and glasses.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.