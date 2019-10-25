Suspect sought after female passenger sexually assaulted on subway
Police are trying to identify this man after a female passenger was sexually assaulted on the subway last month. (Police handout)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 11:43AM EDT
Police are trying to identify a man after a female passenger was sexually assaulted on the subway last month.
Investigators said a man was onboard a subway train, near College Station, on Line 1 on Sept. 19 at around 5:15 p.m.
Police allege the man sexually assaulted a female passenger before exiting the subway station.
The man has been described by officers as being 35 to 45 years old, standing six-foot-three to six-foot-five, with black hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat and glasses.
Anyone with information is being urged to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.