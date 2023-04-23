Suspect sought after fatal crash on 401 described as hit-and-run, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say they're looking for a suspect after what they're describing as a fatal hit-and-run on the province's busiest highway.

The force's Highway Safety Division says it occurred early on Saturday morning in Mississauga, Ont., just west of Toronto.

Police allege a white Audi was being driven at extreme speeds when it crashed into the back of a Mazda 3, sending it spinning into a guardrail.

They say the Mazda was being driven by a 29-year-old man from Cambridge, who was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police allege the Audi's driver was last seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information on the collision is being asked to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.