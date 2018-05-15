

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect who they allege sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on a trail in Mississauga on Monday.

The incident occurred on a trail between Erin Mill Parkway and Rainbow Crescent at around 2 p.m.

Police say the elderly woman was walking along the trail when police say she was sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect while he performed an indecent act.

The suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30 years old and is approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine. He is believed to have a medium build and short, dark blond hair. At the time of the alleged assault, police say the man was wearing long pants, a grey or green jacket, and a baseball cap that may have been grey in colour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.