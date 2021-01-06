TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect after a possible impaired driver mounted a curb and fatally struck a dog in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eastwood Crescent and Victoria Avenue around 1:05 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible impaired driver.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a man who told them a white car was driving in a dangerous manner and mounted the curb.

The man was walking his dog at the time and the animal was fatally struck by the vehicle.

Police say the car continued without stopping, crossed a front lawn and narrowly missed a female that had just exited a park car.

Investigators have released surveillance camera images of the vehicle moments before the dog was struck and afterward. They say the vehicle was a white, four-door hatchback and there could be damage on the front driver’s side bumper.

Police say the driver may be male, but no further description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Investigators have said the incident is not related to a SIU investigation in Niagara-on-the-Lake involving a reported impaired driver.