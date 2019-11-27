TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are looking for a male suspect after a Canada Post worker was robbed and attacked in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The incident happened inside a condominium building in the area of Bathurst Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West shortly after 12 p.m., according to police.

The postal worker was attacked and robbed of his belongings, police said, before the suspect fled the scene eastbound through an alleyway.

Police have described the suspect to be five-foot-nine, with facial hair and dark short hair. He was seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue pants, and black and white running shoes.

Toronto police have released a photo of the alleged suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 41-222-TIPS (8477) or online at 222tips.com