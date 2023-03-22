Suspect sought after allegedly breaking down woman’s door with sledgehammer, assaulting her

Toronto police are looking for a man who has allegedly been harassing a woman since December, when investigators say he first attended her home and broke down her door with a sledgehammer.

On Christmas Day, police were called to the woman’s home in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area.

Police say it’s alleged that the man broke down the woman’s apartment door with a sledgehammer and assaulted her.

Then on March 11, police received a call to the same address after the man allegedly contacted the woman by phone, making threats to kill her, before attending her home and damaging the woman’s car.

On Monday, police received a damage call to the same area, where it’s alleged that the man again attended the woman’s home and damaged her car.

The man has been identified as Reginald Cuff, 42, of Toronto. He’s wanted for 26 offences.

The offences include assault with a weapon, six counts of failure to comply with a release order and 12 counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

“Cuff is described as 5'6", 160lbs, and medium build, long black hair that is usually worn in shoulder length dreadlocks, and has a black goatee,” police said in a press release today.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.”