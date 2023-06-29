Suspect sought after 13-year-old girl, three other female victims sexually assaulted at Canada's Wonderland

York Regional Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted four females, including a 13-year-old girl, at a water park in Vaughan on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred at Splash Works at Canada’s Wonderland between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., police said.

The four victims, who range in age from 13 to 22 years old, were in a wave pool when they were allegedly touched by the suspect in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described as South Asian between 30 and 40 years old, six-foot-tall with a medium build, black hair in a bun and a long beard. Police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Police added that the suspect was with a group of South Asian males.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.