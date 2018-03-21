

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The glass front doors of a synagogue in Thornhill were smashed in broad daylight on Wednesday, a Jewish advocacy group says.

B’Nai Brith Canada says Rabbi Mendel Kaplan of Chabad at Flamingo Synagogue on Bathurst Street, south of Flamingo Road witnessed a suspect smashing the glass doors in the entryway of the synagogue at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Our cameras show a man walking by our Shul,” Rabbi Kaplan wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Stopping multiple times looking for rocks — and then running back TWICE to hatefully smash the glass doors.”

Kaplan said he contacted York Regional Police to inform them about the incident and they arrived at the scene later on Wednesday to begin an investigation.

"It is both despicable and lamentable that someone would feel the need to resort to such vile behaviour," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "We trust that police will investigate this matter seriously."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423.