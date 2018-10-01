

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are trying to identify a group of men accused of brutally beating a 27-year-old man, allegedly over a spilled drink, in the city's Annex neighbourhood.

Police allege two groups of men were at a bar near Madison Avenue and Bloor Street West in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 when a dispute broke out.

As the fight started to escalate, they were kicked out of the bar, police said, and one group subsequently followed the other into a nearby parking lot.

Police allege the group then attacked the 27-year-old victim with a knife, causing him to fall to the ground.

The other suspects then began punching and kicking him in the head “repeatedly,” police said.

At some point, it’s alleged one of the men picked up a large rock and slammed it down on the victim, knocking him unconscious.

He was later taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, in an effort to identify the group of men involved, police released a number of images taken from surveillance camera video of several suspects.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects in the photos is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.