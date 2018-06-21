

Police have released images of three suspects who allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of art supplies from a store in Toronto’s West Queen West area back in March.

It’s alleged the three men walked into Curry’s Artists’ Materials on Queen Street West near Lisgar Street on March 26 and stole a “large quantity of product” from store shelves.

Police say the suspects were seen on security camera video. Three photos taken from that video have been released in an effort to identity the suspects.

The first is described as a male in his mid-30s, standing approximately six-feet with short hair that is receding and has a bald spot. He was last seen with a short red beard and wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male in his mid-30s, standing approximately five-foot-11, weighing about 190 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a two-toned blue winter jacket, black pants, grey Nike running shoes and black sunglasses on his head.

The third suspect is also believed to be in his mid-30s and stands about five-foot-11. Police say he weighs about 250 pounds and has short dark brown hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, baggy black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.