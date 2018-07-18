

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that they now know the identity of a man believed to have set three separate fires at Old City Hall on Monday night, though no warrant has been issued for his arrest at this point.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect was released to the media on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, police told CP24 that people have come forward and provided investigators with his identity.

Police say that they are not prepared to release the suspect’s name at this point, though. .

They say that the investigation into the fire remains ongoing and that they have not determined a motive.

The fires were all confined to a main office used by the Ministry of Attorney General’s restitution, fines and appeals office.

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Larry Cocco previously told CP24 that each fire scene consisted of little more than some “combustible papers” that were set alight.

“There was nothing complicated about this arson,” he said.

The blaze caused about $100,000 in damages, mostly in the form of smoke and water damage.