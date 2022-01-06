A 19-year-old woman who allegedly struck and injured two Hamilton police officers while trying to flee a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve has been taken into custody.

The incident happened at around 10:55 p.m. while officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

Police have said that two officers were speaking with the drivers of separate vehicles when a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe disregarded the queue and drove through the RIDE lanes.

The driver struck the two officers, causing both of them to lose consciousness.

They then proceeded to flee the scene, however, their vehicle was found unoccupied in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area a short time later.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Hannah Pietrantuono in connection with the incident and on Thursday afternoon the Hamilton resident reportedly surrendered to officers in Brantford.

Police say that Pietrantuon is facing 10 charges in connection with the RIDE check hit-and-run as well as another incident that occurred earlier in the evening in the Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent area.

In that incident, Hamilton Police approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel but the driver awoke and allegedly sped away from the scene, striking a cruiser in the process.

“Hamilton Police would like to thank the public for the phone calls, emails and social media messages showing support for our injured members. We would also like to thank the community for providing video surveillance, witness statements and tips,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.