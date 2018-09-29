

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A suspect arrested in connection with a rash of tire slashings in Leslieville is facing 78 charges.

The 28-year-old male suspect was arrested sometime Friday night, hours after police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case.

According to police, dozens of reports of damage to vehicles have been reported in the Leslieville area since July 1.

The most recent rash of vandalism happened sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning when numerous residents in the Queen Street and Carlaw avenues area awoke to find the tires on their vehicles punctured.

One of those residents told CTV News Toronto that it was the third time someone had slashed tires on their street since April.

“I’m pretty appalled,” Lucie Richards said. “It just seems a little aggressive for a street to be targeted so much like this.”

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Zafar, was arrested on Friday night is facing 78 counts of mischief under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Monday.