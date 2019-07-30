

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old suspect taken into custody in connection with a Hamilton homicide investigation is the victim’s neighbour, police said.

On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., officers launched a homicide investigation in the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the victim’s cause of death but reports from the scene suggest that the victim was shot at a nearby home and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s gender and age have not yet been released by officials.

“The victim and accused are known to each other as neighbours and police believe there is no threat to the public,” officers said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, who has also not been identified by officials, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It is not yet clear what charges he is facing.

“The investigation continues and additional information will be made available later today,” police said.