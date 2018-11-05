

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old man is several facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a stabbing at an Etobicoke bar last month.

Toronto police say a man suffered “numerous” stab wounds after a fight broke out between two men at Konrad Lounge on Lake Shore Boulevard West on Oct. 28.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police released the identity and image of a suspect wanted in the case on Saturday.

By Monday, they announced an arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Tamar Gayle, of Toronto, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with probation and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

He is due to appear in court on the charges on Monday.