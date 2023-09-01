Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.

The shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard, located near Dufferin Street.

According to police, a man who had been shot entered a restaurant in the neighbourhood asking for help. When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found the man along with a 51-year-old woman who had also been injured. Both were rushed to hospital for treatment but the man, identified by police as 23-year-old Nakhan Negus Henry-Robinson, did not survive.

The victim has been identified as Nakhari Negus Henry-Robinson, 23, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Investigators said they are now searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba, who is wanted for one count of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Kazumba is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” police added.

He has been described by investigators as six feet tall, with a medium to heavy build, and has brown eyes and short, black hair.

“If located, do not approach,” police cautioned. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Ridge Kazumba, 26, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto police handout)