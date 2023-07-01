Suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing arrested
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend is in police custody after investigators issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 7:10 p.m. on June 25 after a fight reportedly broke out at the shopping centre.
The victim, who has since been identified as 28-year-old international student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was stabbed during the altercation and rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries in transport.
A search for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road, began in the days that followed.
On Saturday, police provided an update on the investigation and identified 25-year-old Toronto resident Tamar Cupid as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing.
A Canada-wide warrant was also issued for Cupid's arrest.
In an update Saturday night, police said Cupid was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a courtroom on Sunday.
Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Montreal
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Two missing, one critically injured in landslide caused by major Quebec storm
Two were reported missing after a landslide swept away several people in in Riviere-Eternite, Que. in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Quebec provincial police say they believe the victims were trying to clear the road of debris caused by the storm.
-
Montreal wants more affordable housing, developers want to make a profit
For six years, the City of Montreal has been sitting on a vast piece of land that could help relieve a housing shortage, but private developers, whom the city needs to realize its vision for an affordable "eco neighbourhood," have so far expressed little interest.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
Kitchener
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 21 festivals and events happening in Ottawa this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 21 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa this summer.
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
Windsor
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
-
What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend
It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Barrie
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
Canadians highlight national diversity, freedoms at Canada Day celebrations
The sounds of Indigenous drumming rang out alongside songs and cheers in honour of Canada Day on Saturday as Canadians from coast to coast gathered to celebrate the diversity and freedom they say make the country special.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
-
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning history
Thousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
Winnipeg
-
'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
-
Jets bring back Brossoit, re-sign Namestnikov on day one of free agency
The Winnipeg Jets have made a few deals on the first day of NHL free agency.
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
Edmonton
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.