

CTV News Toronto





One day after releasing the identity of a suspect in Corktown murder, Toronto police have announced an arrest in the case.

Jesse Graham-Richter died in what police have called an “ambush-style” killing at a Toronto Community Housing building near Adelaide and Parliament streets on Aug. 9.

The 22-year-old was found on the fourth-floor with a bullet wound to his head.

He died at the scene.

In September, police released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case in hopes of garnering leads on his whereabouts.

The alleged gunman was identified by police on Wednesday and arrested in London, Ont. the next day.

A suspect identified as Kyler Johnson, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.

“The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the London Police Service for their assistance bringing this incident to a safe and successful conclusion,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.