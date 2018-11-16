Suspect in deadly Corktown shooting arrested in London, Ont.
Kyler Johnson is pictured in this photo released by Toronto police Wednesday November 14, 2018. (Handout /Toronto Police)
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 10:06AM EST
One day after releasing the identity of a suspect in Corktown murder, Toronto police have announced an arrest in the case.
Jesse Graham-Richter died in what police have called an “ambush-style” killing at a Toronto Community Housing building near Adelaide and Parliament streets on Aug. 9.
The 22-year-old was found on the fourth-floor with a bullet wound to his head.
He died at the scene.
In September, police released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case in hopes of garnering leads on his whereabouts.
The alleged gunman was identified by police on Wednesday and arrested in London, Ont. the next day.
A suspect identified as Kyler Johnson, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder.
He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.
“The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the London Police Service for their assistance bringing this incident to a safe and successful conclusion,” police wrote in a news release.
Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.