Suspect in custody, victim recovering following stabbing on trail St. Catharines
One man has been arrested and another is recovering from stab wounds following an attack on the Merritt Trail in St. Catharines Thursday afternoon.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the trail near Martindale Road and Erion Road just before 3:30 p.m., where officers found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital, and has since been released to recover at home.
A 56-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in the Vansickle Road North area near Barton Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Richard Frank Stephen is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.
