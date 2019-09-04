

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





One suspect is in custody after a woman was shot by a masked man outside of an Etobicoke apartment building last month.

Police say the “unprovoked” incident happened on Aug. 18 at around 1:20 p.m. as the woman was leaving the building.

The victim was shot multiple times, investigators say, and sustained serious gunshot wounds to her abdomen and foot. She was later rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Through an investigation and community assistance, police say they were able to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Toronto resident Marvin Hernandez Viera in connection with the incident.

He is facing multiples charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration certificate.

Viera was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.