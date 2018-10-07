

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One man is in custody and another is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in North York early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 12:35 a.m. on Bogert Avenue, which is near Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police say that the two parties got into some sort of argument, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim.

The victim was found with a laceration to his neck and was transported to North York General Hospital by paramedics.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested at the scene.

It is not clear what charges he will face.