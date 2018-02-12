Suspect in custody after stabbing at College Station
A Toronto police bicycle blocks an entrance to College Station after a man was stabbed inside on Feb. 12, 2018.
Rachael D'Amore , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 1:06PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 2:35PM EST
A stabbing at a downtown subway station Monday afternoon led to the arrest of a suspect in the case.
Emergency crews were called to College Station on Line 1 at around 12:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a serious stab wound and "lots of blood" on the platform. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
TTC special constables engaged in a brief pursuit and struggle with the suspect before taking him into custody at the station.
Police also say they recovered a weapon at the scene but it's not yet clear whether the stabbing took place on a train or on the platform.
A portion of Line 1 was suspended downtown for some time to allow for a police investigation. Currently, the TTC says subway trains travelling both ways are bypassing College Station.