

Rachael D'Amore , CTV News Toronto





A stabbing at a downtown subway station Monday afternoon led to the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Emergency crews were called to College Station on Line 1 at around 12:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a serious stab wound and "lots of blood" on the platform. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

TTC special constables engaged in a brief pursuit and struggle with the suspect before taking him into custody at the station.

Police also say they recovered a weapon at the scene but it's not yet clear whether the stabbing took place on a train or on the platform.

A portion of Line 1 was suspended downtown for some time to allow for a police investigation. Currently, the TTC says subway trains travelling both ways are bypassing College Station.