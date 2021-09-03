TORONTO -- A man is being rushed to hospital via emergency run after a shooting in North York.

It happened near Steeles Avenue and Alness Street at around 1:20 p.m.

Toronto police say that the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

York Regional Police also responded to the scene and have taken one person into custody.

Toronto police say that they are not aware of any outstanding suspects at this time.

This is a developing news story. More to come.