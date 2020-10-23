TORONTO -- One suspect is in custody after a 36-year-old man was shot at a townhouse in Thornhill early Friday morning, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex at 85 Henderson Street, near Steeles Avenue East, for reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived on scene, they located a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, and after undergoing surgery, he is expected to survive.

A 44-year-old suspect, who faces one count of attempted murder, was arrested at a townhouse in the area earlier this morning.

“There is a significant police presence in the area as officers continue to search for evidence,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.

“Investigators are seeking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.”

Police also said Friday that investigators are searching for a person interest in the case but have not released a description.