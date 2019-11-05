A suspect has been taken into custody after a stabbing in Mississauga left another man in serious condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Queen Elizabeth Way just before 1 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A 28-year-old man, who had sustained stabs wounds, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel Regional Police said.

Const. Akhil Mooken said that it appears as though the occupants of two vehicles, who were travelling east on the QEW, got into a dispute.

“The occupants got out of their vehicles and the circumstances of what happened next are still under investigation but it appears a disturbance occurred at which point a victim was stabbed,” Mooken said.

Police said that a 49-year-old man from Toronto has been taken into custody in relation to the stabbing.

"Investigators are currently interviewing the man and once complete, appropriate charges will be laid," police said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.