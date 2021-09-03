TORONTO -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after gunfire erupted along a busy stretch of Steeles Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A witness told CP24 that a black pickup truck was travelling east along Steeles Avenue near Alness Street at around 1:20 p.m. when it struck several construction workers before sideswiping a guardrail and slamming into a cube van.

The witness said that a group of construction workers then approached the pickup and attempted to pull the driver out of the vehicle.

However, the witness said that there was some sort of interaction and the driver appeared to fire three shots at one of the construction workers before the others were able to overpower him.

“He was dragged out by multiple construction workers obviously because he tried to injure some others and shot someone three times,” she said. “He was then pinned down until the police came.”

Toronto police say that a male victim was transported to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following the incident.

York paramedics say that they also transported another two patients to hospital – one in serious condition and one with minor injuries.

The nature of their injuries is not immediately clear.

The suspect has been taken into custody at the scene.

Police say that a firearm has also been recovered.