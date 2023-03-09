Suspect in custody after Annex bank reportedly robbed at gunpoint

Police have one suspect in custody after a bank in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Thursday.

The service said they received reports of a robbery at a bank at Bloor and Bathurst streets just before 12:30 p.m. A firearm was indicated but has not been recovered, it said.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police announced they had arrested one person. The investigation remains ongoing, they said.