

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One of two men sought for a brutal assault on a man on New Year’s Day that was caught on surveillance camera has been charged, Toronto police say.

David Shellnutt was walking along Queen Street West just west of Bathurst Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when police said two men in a passing blue Dodge Charger “communicated a lewd remark” towards his girlfriend.

Shellnutt was then seen on camera hurling a large bag of garbage at the Dodge.

Two men then got out of the vehicle, chased Shellnutt for a time before pushing him off the sidewalk and onto the street.

When he returned to the sidewalk he was punched and knocked unconscious.

Then one of the two men struck him while he was down.

Police originally said that the victim sustained a “serious head injury” in the attack but they later said that his condition had deteriorated and that his injuries were life-threatening.

Police later said Shellnutt was making a significant recovery.

On Friday, police said they arrested one of the suspects, 35-year-old Keron Alvarez.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The second suspect, who remains at large, is described as 25-35 years-old, standing six-feet-one inches tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair in corn rows and a light detailed beard. He was wearing a grey coat, black hooded top, black pants with tears on the front and black running shoes with blue soles at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.