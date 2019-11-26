TORONTO -- A person who is suspected of robbing a bank in Mississauga is being rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Dundas Street and Haines Road.

Few details have been released regarding the incident, but police say the suspect sustained possible life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police have not said who shot the suspect.

This is a developing story. More to come.