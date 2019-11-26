Suspect in bank robbery transported to hospital with gunshot wound
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 4:32PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 4:34PM EST
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
TORONTO -- A person who is suspected of robbing a bank in Mississauga is being rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Dundas Street and Haines Road.
Few details have been released regarding the incident, but police say the suspect sustained possible life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
Police have not said who shot the suspect.
This is a developing story. More to come.