

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man facing charges in connection with a violent sexual assault against a teenage girl in Aurora is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted while she was walking along a pathway in a wooded area near John West Way and Wellington Road just before noon on June 24.

The man was armed with a handgun at the time and used it to assault the victim, police allege.

Investigators said the victim was able to make her way out of the trail before approaching an employee at nearby Aurora Town Hall asking for help. She was then taken to hospital to be treated for minor physical injuries she sustained in the interaction.

An arrest in the case came after police released a composite sketch and surveillance camera footage of a suspect.

Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and sexual interference person under 16 in connection with the investigation.

He is expected to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.