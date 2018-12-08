

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack on a 16-year-old girl and her mother in Scarborough last month was seen on surveillance cameras as he attempted to withdraw money from an ATM at a casino in Niagara Falls hours after the incident, police say.

The attack happened inside a sixth floor apartment at a building near Danforth and McCowan roads at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Police have previously said that the teen girl was stabbed multiple times and that her 37-year-old mother was struck in the head repeatedly.

An arrest warrant was issued for 46-year-old Harry Rajkumar following the incident, though he has remained outstanding.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that Rajkumar was captured by surveillance cameras attempting to withdraw money from an ATM located inside Casino Niagara at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Police said that Rajkumar was then seen headed southbound on Falls Avenue.

“Police are reminding anyone who may be providing assistance to him that they may be subject to criminal charges,” the news release states.

Rajkumar is wanted on eight charges, including one count of attempted murder.

He is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with Ontario License Plate AJ 21674.