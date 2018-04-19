

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 29-year-old Ajax man accused of killing his girlfriend and her two teenaged children is expected to appear in court today.

Cory Fenn was arrested and charged on March 14 after the bodies of Krassimira “Krissy” Pejcinovski, 39, and her son 15-year-old Roy were found at their Hilling Drive home.

Pejcinovski’s 13-year-old daughter Venallia was found critically injured and later died in hospital.

Fenn, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Pejcinovski, is facing three counts of second-degree murder.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Durham regional police officers were alerted to the home that morning after receiving a call from Pejcinovski’s boss, who had tried to visit her at home when she didn’t show up for work.

Sherry Robinson told CTV News Toronto that Pejcinovski’s boyfriend answered the door and told her she was sick. She said she grew concerned when the man refused to let her into the home and called police.

Officers who attended the home found the victims, all of which were suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” they said at the time.

Autopsies later completed on the victims revealed that two were stabbed to death and one died by asphyxiation. Police would not specify how the results applied to each victim.

Fenn was arrested at an Oshawa home several hours after officers embarked on a widespread manhunt which stretched to Highway 401 in Pickering and lasted several hours.

Though they initially reported the arrest happened without incident, they later clarified, saying officers were involved in “an altercation” with Fenn which left him with “facial injuries.”

During his last court appearance, March 15, Fenn sat in the prisoner’s box with scratches and dried blood visible on his face.

Police describe the case as “complex” and say the investigation is ongoing.

Fenn is scheduled to appear in an Oshawa courtroom at 10:30 a.m.