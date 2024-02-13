Suspect identified in TTC subway assault on 19-year-old

TORONTO
    Police identified the suspect who allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old onboard a TTC subway train in January.

    Officials said it happened on the evening of Jan. 14 on a Line 2 westbound train.

    As the subway approached Pape Subway Station, the suspect allegedly hit a 19-year-old man from behind with an unidentified wooden object. Police said they were not known to each other.

    Toronto police said passengers at the station helped the victim off the train while the suspect stayed on board. The extent of his injuries were not disclosed by police.

    Police released photos of the suspect on Saturday, and in a release issued Tuesday, they said they arrested 44-year-old Robert Olah.

    “Olah is being held and is before the courts on other matters,” the release reads.

    Police told CTV News Toronto in a statement they won’t be able to comment any further on the suspect’s charges until the parallel investigation is finished.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar

