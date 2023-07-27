Suspect identified in fatal daytime Cabbagetown shooting
Police have identified a suspect in their ongoing investigation into the shooting that killed a 36-year-old man in Cabbagetown earlier this week.
Police say they responded to the call for a shooting near the intersection of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Mohammed Ahmed, 36, of Toronto.
Police are searching for Mohammed Abdullahi, 34, of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information about Abdullahi or his whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto police.
