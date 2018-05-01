

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Durham police are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred Tuesday morning at a residence in Oshawa.

Officers were called to a residence near Ritson Road South and Olive Avenue around 11:45 a.m. They say an unknown male knocked on a woman’s door and proceeded to ask her questions about a home for sale nearby.

According to police, the man entered the house and pushed the woman to the ground. and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight off the suspect.

The man fled by foot, heading westbound.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male in his 30s, possibly with blue eyes, and a shaved head with some stubble.

“He had a tattoo of a pirate ship on right inside forearm, writing on his outside right forearm and his fingers were stained yellow from cigarettes,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baggy blue shirt, sweatpants and running shoes.

Police also said the suspect kept using the phrase “right on.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police Service at 1-888-579-1520, extensions 5320 or 5327.