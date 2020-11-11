TORONTO -- A 51-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to drug a dinner partner at a Mississauga, Ont. restaurant last month.

Peel Regional Police said the suspect and the female victim were having dinner together at a restaurant near City Centre Drive and Square One Drive in Mississauga at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

At some point during dinner, the woman left to go to the washroom.

"During this time, the male was seen pouring a substance into the female's drink. She was alerted by the waitress who witnessed the event," Peel police said in a news release.

Police said the man then fled the restaurant in a 2016 Porsche with a personalized licence plate.

Charges were announced in the case on Wednesday.

Police said 51-year-old Tariq Nawaz of Mississauga has been arrested and charged with administering a noxious substance and breach of recognizance.

He was released on a promise to appear and is schedule to make his next court appearance in Brampton on Jan. 8, 2021.

Police also released a photo of the suspect and his vehicle and said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.