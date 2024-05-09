TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect facing more than 280 charges in connection with alleged LCBO thefts totalling $88,000: YRP

    Matthew Doucette of Mississauga is pictured in this image released by York Regional Police. (Handout) Matthew Doucette of Mississauga is pictured in this image released by York Regional Police. (Handout)
    Share

    York Regional Police say they have laid more than 280 charges against a single suspect as part of an ongoing investigation into retail thefts in Ontario.

    Police said they began investigating a suspect in January in connection with 45 thefts involving more than $88,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

    The investigation was led by YRP’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), in cooperation with the LCBO's Resource Protection Unit.

    Police said the investigation culminated in the arrest of the suspect, along with two others, in the parking lot of a Mississauga apartment complex on March 25.

    Police said that during the arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to flee in a vehicle, but was stopped by police.

    At the time of the offences, police said, the suspect was on a condition not to attend any LCBO locations in Ontario.

    Investigators said Thursday that 40-year-old Matthew Doucette of Mississauga is now facing 282 charges, including 45 counts of theft, 184 counts of breaching a release order, 45 counts of failing to comply with probation, and assaulting police with intent to resist arrest.

    Investigators have also charged 42-year-old Sarah McBride and 63-year-old Bruce Doucette with a number of offences, including theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

    In all, YRP said they laid more than 300 charges in connection with the investigation.

    Investigators said Thursday that they believe there are other retail stores which may have been targeted and are asking any additional victims to contact police.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News