Suspect facing more than 280 charges in connection with alleged LCBO thefts totalling $88,000: YRP

York Regional Police say they have laid more than 280 charges against a single suspect as part of an ongoing investigation into retail thefts in Ontario.

Police said they began investigating a suspect in January in connection with 45 thefts involving more than $88,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The investigation was led by YRP’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), in cooperation with the LCBO's Resource Protection Unit.

Police said the investigation culminated in the arrest of the suspect, along with two others, in the parking lot of a Mississauga apartment complex on March 25.

Police said that during the arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to flee in a vehicle, but was stopped by police.

At the time of the offences, police said, the suspect was on a condition not to attend any LCBO locations in Ontario.

Investigators said Thursday that 40-year-old Matthew Doucette of Mississauga is now facing 282 charges, including 45 counts of theft, 184 counts of breaching a release order, 45 counts of failing to comply with probation, and assaulting police with intent to resist arrest.

Investigators have also charged 42-year-old Sarah McBride and 63-year-old Bruce Doucette with a number of offences, including theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

In all, YRP said they laid more than 300 charges in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said Thursday that they believe there are other retail stores which may have been targeted and are asking any additional victims to contact police.