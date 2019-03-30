

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a man is facing impaired-driving related charges after his vehicle collided head-on with a van that was carrying a mother and her three-year-old child in Burlington.

Halton police say that the suspect was operating a white 2007 Chevrolet van southbound on Walkers Line at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when he attempted to turn left onto Flemish Drive. Police say that the man did a wide turn, mounted a curb and ended up on the lawn of a residence. They say that he then accelerated and entered back onto the roadway, at which point he collided head on with a black Dodge Caravan that was carrying the woman and her daughter.

Police say that after the collision the man attempted to keep driving but eventually came to a stop a short distance away.

The woman and her child were checked out by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalization. Police say that the suspect suffered an injury to his face and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

William Leslie Stiffl, 73, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 80 mgs.