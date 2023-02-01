Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: police

Police in York Region are looking for at least one suspect after someone drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning during a break-in.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the shopping centre near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road.

According to York Regional Police, a suspect drove a car through doors of the shopping centre’s Entrance 1 and proceeded to drive through the mall.

Investigators told CP24 that they’re still working to determine the exact number of suspects who were involved in this incident.

The vehicle’s occupant(s) then reportedly stopped to break-in to an unnamed store and removed an unknown quantity of items.

They then reportedly drove through the mall’s Entrance 6 before fleeing the scene.

While no injuries were reported, property damage is significant, Peel police told CP24, noting the outstanding suspect vehicle is a black sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with video footage of the incident of suspect vehicle is urged to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.yrp.ca/en/community/crime-stoppers.asp.