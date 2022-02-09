A suspect is facing assault charges after a TTC employee was stabbed at Dupont Station Wednesday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unknown trouble at Dupont Subway Station, located at Dupont Street and Spadina Road.

Police said a 46-year-old TTC employee, who was travelling to work, was found with two stab wounds to the back.

"This TTC employee, who was on his way to work, was apparently involved in an altercation with someone on the subway and was apparently stabbed at that time," Insp. Michael Williams said at the scene.

Williams added that the stabbing occurred while the train was moving.

"Another TTC employee noticed that there was an altercation, came out to help and then assisted the other employee and the suspect fled off the train and up to street level."

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition and his injuries were later updated to non-life threatening.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said that a 30-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted that a suspect was apprehended at Spadina station by TTC special constables.

Green told CP24 that the constables were on patrol when they saw someone who matched the description of the suspect, apprehended him and turned him over to police.

Through quick and alert work, #TTC Special Constables apprehended a suspect in this morning’s stabbing of a TTC employee and turned them over to police for further investigation.

The following statement was just sent to employees from CEO Rick Leary. pic.twitter.com/o8Sq3HFCkx — TTCStuart ����️ (@TTCStuart) February 9, 2022

The union that represents TTC workers responded to the incident saying that the TTC and the city need to do more to protect employees.

"Enough is enough: TTC management and the City of Toronto must do more to protect transit workers against violent assaults on the job. There needs to be an increase in resources and security measures on the TTC system to ensure the safety of workers and riders," Marvin Alfred, president of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 wrote in a statement.

Due to the investigation, TTC trains along Line 1 Yonge-University were temporarily not stopping at Dupont Station, and shuttle buses were operating between St. Clair West and Spadina stations.

Regular service resumed on the line at around 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

In a statement to staff Wednesday afternoon, TTC CEO Rick Leary said he visited the victim in hospital and that the victim is now resting at home and is in "good spirits."

"This incident is a sad reminder of the challenges our employees face every day. As always, we are working closely with Toronto Police Services who continue to investigate this incident," Leary wrote.

Williams said the attack does not appear to be targeted.

"It's upsetting, obviously, for the TTC's employees. Nobody expects to go to work and then end up being in an altercation and stabbed," he said.