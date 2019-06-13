Suspect charged in murder of man at downtown apartment
Hassan Gutale Ali is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:47AM EDT
A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in the downtown core last week.
Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Jarvis Street at around 9:45 a.m. on June 6 for a suspicious death investigation.
A man, later identified as 52-year-old Toronto resident Hassan Gutale Ali, was found in an apartment in the area and was not conscious or breathing when paramedics arrived on scene.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy was conducted the following day and investigators determined that Ali was the victim of homicide.
Nearly one week later, a 55-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.
Abdullahi Osman was arrested in the area of George and Gerrard streets on June 12 and has been charged with first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court at the College Park courthouse on Thursday.