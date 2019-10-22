Suspect charged in May long weekend shooting in Brampton
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that happened during the May long weekend in Brampton.
Investigators said on May 26 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the suspect approached a group of people at a plaza near Vodden Street East and Lakeridge Drive and discharged a firearm into the crowd.
No injuries were sustained during the incident, police said.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the crowd on foot towards the back of the plaza.
As a result, a 24-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a firearm contrary to order.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Peel police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.