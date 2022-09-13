Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old-boy in Toronto

Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in North York this past weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Police arrived to find Shalldon Samuda suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators identified a suspect on Sept. 11 and released a suspect image.

Toronto police said Tuesday evening that they have now charged that suspect in connection with Samuda’s murder.

Ellion Brown, 18, of Toronto has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to reach out to investigators.