Suspect charged in fatal shooting at mall in North York

Toronto police of have laid charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man which occurred in North York back in May.

The shooting happened at Sheridan Mall, in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on May 9.

Officers were called to the area after a man was struck by gunfire.

First responders found the victim and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Calvin Andre Scott of Toronto.

Police said at the time that the suspect carjacked a Toyota Corolla in the parking lot and used it to flee the scene.

Investigators said Tuesday that they have now made an arrest in the case.

Police said 28-year-old Nashon Marshall of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery while armed with a firearm. He is also facing charges in connection with outstanding warrants from prior investigations, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact them.