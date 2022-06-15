Suspect charged in deadly shooting at midtown restaurant

One person has now been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a crowded midtown restaurant earlier this month.

Gunfire erupted after an altercation at the packed Carribbean Love restaurant, where a large party was being held, at around 3:45 a.m. on June 5, police previously said.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant — located on Eglinton Avenue, just west of Oakwood Avenue — and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive. He has since been identified as 54-year-old Michael Barnes of Toronto.

Toronto police said Wednesday that they made an arrest in the case on June 14.

Police said 33-year-old Daniel Baugh of Stoney Creek has now been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday morning.